LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and child from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in Lubbock, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out for more details.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at (575)-396-3611.