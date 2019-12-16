Missing North Texas man could be in Lubbock, police say

John Thompson (Photo provided by the North Richland Hills Police Department via Facebook)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Sunday, the North Richland Hills Police Department requested assistance from the Lubbock Police Department in locating John Thompson.

Thompson, 64, was last seen mid-morning on Sunday in the 5000 block of Wyoming Trail, according to a social media post by the North Richland Hills Police Department.

Police pinged his cell phone, which showed his last known location to be in Lubbock.

North Richland Hills Police believe he is en route to California.

Thompson is described as 6 feet tall, slender build and he has gray hair. There was no description of his clothing provided.

He drives 2017 Toyota Corolla, silver in color.

Police said his vehicle could have either Texas or California license plates.

The Texas license plate number would be MJL2538, while California license plate number would be 7XDE895.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts should contact 911.

North Richland Hills Police said he does not meet the criteria for a Silver Alert to be issued through the Texas Department of Public Safety.