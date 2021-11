Images of Mason Anderson provided by Lamb Co. Sheriff’s Office

ANTON, Texas — The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help in finding Mason Anderson, 15, who was described as a runaway.

Mason disappeared from his home in Anton about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday according to a family member.

Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts was asked to call the Lamb County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 835-7900.