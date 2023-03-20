LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department Major Crimes Unit on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding Justine Griswold, 25, who was reported missing on March 6.

Griswold was described as 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. LPD said Griswold last spoke with her family in mid-October and has “multiple medical diagnoses which place her at risk without proper medical attention.”

Police said Griswold is believed to be homeless and staying at different places across Lubbock.

Anyone with information on Griswold was asked to call Detective Trevor Ward at (806) 775-2432.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:



(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help locating 25-year-old Justine Griswold.

Griswold, who last spoke with her family in mid-October, has multiple medical diagnoses which place her at risk without proper medical attention. Griswold is 5’3” tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Griswold is believed to be homeless and could be staying at various locations across Lubbock.

If you have seen Griswold or know where she may be, you are asked to call Detective Trevor Ward at (806) 775-2432.