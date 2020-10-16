Missing woman from Muleshoe found dead, RCSO says

MULESHOE, Texas — The woman reported missing this week from Muleshoe was found dead according to a statement from the Roosevelt County Sheriff.

“Two potential suspects are in custody,” the sheriff said. Names were not yet provided.

The following is a statement from Sheriff Malin Parker:

The body of the missing Muleshoe Tx woman, Jaime Edgmon was located at an undisclosed location in Roosevelt County NM. The Major Crimes Unit consisting of Roosevelt and Curry county Sheriff’s Office, 9th judicial DA office and Clovis and Portales PD assisted by the Bailey County Sheriff’s Office Muleshoe PD and Texas Rangers are currently working the investigation as a homicide. Two potential suspects are in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Nothing further at this time.

Sheriff

Malin Parker