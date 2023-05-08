LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding former Texas Tech student Cameron Long, 21, who was last seen early Friday morning.

Long’s family stated in a social media post that he was last seen at Rodeo 4, a dancehall and bar located in the 5400 block of 4th Street. LPD said Long was last heard from at 3:29 a.m.

Long was described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, 5’9” tall and 164 pounds.

According to Long’s family, he drives a white 2012 Chevy Silverado 1500C with a camper and a license plate that reads, “CFJ7438.”

(Photo provided by Jordan Cortinas)

(Photo provided by Jordan Cortinas)

(Photo provided by Jordan Cortinas)

(Photo provided by Jordan Cortinas)

Officials at Texas Tech University told EverythingLubbock.com that Long had not been enrolled at Texas Tech University since 2021.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Thurman at (806)-775-2782. See below for more details.

