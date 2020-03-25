Missionary group stuck in Honduras set to return to Lubbock

La Ceiba, HONDURAS — A group of sixteen missionaries from Harvest Church are waiting to come back on Saturday after their trip was extended unexpectedly due border closures in Honduras.

Denise Breshers, a member of the group, said the group flew into Honduras on Friday, March 13th and within the first few days experienced some changes.

“I think it was our fourth day here that the hotel was basically staying open just for us and the restaurant was staying open just for us and the hotels and restaurants all the businesses in the city were shutting down to the drive-thru only and limiting people’s access in town,” she said.

Breshers said Transform Honduras, their hosting group, transported them to another more secluded part of the city where a homeowner volunteered their home to the group.

Breshers said that despite their situation, they continued on their mission to serve.

“We didn’t want to miss out on those opportunities and even after the town shut down,” she said. “We still had two opportunities to go out and minister and give out food, rice and beans for people that were away from town and possibly weren’t able to get food.

Pastor Bracken Christian said as soon as the church found out they sprang into action.

“At that point, once we sent money for them to be able to stay, then we started working on, what are we going to do, how are we going to get them out,” said Christian. “We’ve contacted the governor’s office we contact. I sent an email to Senator Ted Cruz.”

Christian said he’s grateful the group will be coming back to Lubbock and that there’s an important lesson to be learned.

“I think in any situation, in any crisis, there’s always opportunity. Main thing is to stay positive.”