FLOYDADA, Texas — A man wanted for a murder in Missouri turned himself in around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and was arrested by the Floydada Police Department.

Keith Bass was wanted for murder in Excelsior Springs, Missouri that happened early Wednesday morning, according to EverythingLubbock.com affiliate WDAF in Kansas City.

A woman died and a man was critically injured after being shot, WDAF said.

Floydada Police Chief Reuben Ramon said Bass flagged him down and told him he “just murdered his wife.”

Bass also said he caught his wife in bed with another man, chief Ramon said.

Bass was on his way to a friend’s house in Lubbock, Ramon said.