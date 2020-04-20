Mister Car Wash re-opens Lubbock locations

TUCSON, Ariz. – Mister Car Wash opened its lanes for business after temporarily

suspending operations due to COVID-19. All locations in the Lubbock area are open and

offering Express Exterior car washes at its 4 locations. The decision to temporarily suspend business was driven by the guidance of local officials to limit the movement of people to help flatten the curve and spread of coronavirus.

“Keeping our customers and team members safe has never been a higher priority, we took the time during our suspension of service to deeply clean our stores and make adjustments to our service offering to limit close interactions,” said Joe Matheny, Senior Vice President of Mister Car Wash.

Upon reopening, Mister has implemented several health and safety measures to ensure the best experience possible, including cleaning kiosks after each transaction, not accepting cash payments, and maintaining safe social distancing from customers.

“We’re committed to doing our part to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and communities.” said Megan Everett, Director of Marketing. “We want to thank our communities for their loyalty and support during these difficult times. We have missed serving our customers and our entire team is looking forward to making them shine again.”

To stay up to date on all critical updates, resources, FAQs, and more, please visit Mister’s

COVID-19 customer information center here.