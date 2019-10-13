MLK Jr. Boulevard lane closure during maintenance project starting Monday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Monday, October 14, 2019, Lone Star Dirt and Paving, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin maintenance work on MLK from 33rd Street to Idalou Road. MLK will be shut down to one lane during the day for work to be done. All lanes will reopen after work is done each day. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes.

This work will take approximately four to six weeks to complete, depending on weather and construction.

