MLK Jr. Boulevard lane closures to start Thursday, Jan. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting [Thursday], January 9, 2020, Lone Star Dirt and Paving, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will close northbound lanes of MLK Jr. Boulevard from Canyon Lakes Drive to Idalou Road. Detours will be provided for thru traffic. Lanes will be opened back up each day once work is completed.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for delays or to find an alternate route. The work will take three to four days to complete depending upon weather and construction.

