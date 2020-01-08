Breaking News
Little girl killed Tuesday, Lubbock man charged with capital murder

MLK Jr. Boulevard lane closures to start Thursday, Jan. 9

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting [Thursday], January 9, 2020, Lone Star Dirt and Paving, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will close northbound lanes of MLK Jr. Boulevard from Canyon Lakes Drive to Idalou Road. Detours will be provided for thru traffic. Lanes will be opened back up each day once work is completed.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for delays or to find an alternate route. The work will take three to four days to complete depending upon weather and construction.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar