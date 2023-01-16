LUBBOCK, Texas — Organizations across the Hub City honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy on Monday by serving in various ways to help improve their communities.

Dr. King lived a life of sacrifice and service. Every year, organizations across the country honor his legacy by carrying the torch and doing the same.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. spent the day at Broadway Church of Christ along with several other organizations joining forces with the Volunteer Center of Lubbock.

Executive Director Sharon Bass said everyone coming together shows the beauty of community.



“Everybody is here to love and be light in the world,” Bass said. “Sometimes we don’t know how to do that, but this is how we do it.”

The volunteers created care packages for the Chatman Hill Association. In addition, are donating cards for refugees, blankets for Lubbock Impact and sacks for Meals on Wheels.

The members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA) have a mission of being service to all mankind, and this was the perfect opportunity to do it.



“The theme for today is we are one,” AKA member Patricia Johnson said. ” Serving side by side with our community members, this is a great way to do that today. Here at the volunteer center with so many other members of the community as well.”



“Coretta Scott King is a member of our sorority,” AKA member Margaret Randle said. “It is important to us that we go out into our community and not so much put emphasis on us, but to let the people in the community know that we care and

Dr. Kings dream was for everyone to be created equal and come together as one. Bass looking around the room said, ” I really think Martin Luther King’s dream was this!”