Mobile Car Washes and Detailers see spike in business after dust storm

LUBBOCK, Texas — After Monday’s dust storm, Lubbock’s mobile car and detailing businesses have been flooded with customers.

“People want to get outside, and they want to get away, so yeah, it’s good right now,” said Kevin Moore, owner of Mr. Magic Mobile Detailing.

Lucas Brink, Jose Flores, and Moore are mobile car washers and detailers, and as soon as the dust begins to blow in, all three prepare for the phone to start ringing.

“I’ll get anywhere from 7 to 20, sometimes 30 to 50 calls in one day,” said Jose Flores of Mr. H20 Mobile Wash and Detail.

Not only do the cars need a wash or vacuum, but if the winds are high enough, the dust does have the potential to scratch the paint on your car.

Depending on the products you might use to clean your car, like tire shine, it can attract more dust and dirt to your car.

“All the dirt just sticks to it,” said Flores. “We are in West Texas, and you see a lot of people riding around with red tires, and that’s why.”

Brink said sometimes he will see people weeks after a dust storm to touch up paint for another reason.

“Ninety percent of the reason we do paint correction is from things that happen through car washes tunnel washes. So after a dust storm, people will go in there, and they already have the buildup of dust on the paint, and so with those brushes or the rubber finger things that spin, sometimes it’s gonna cause significant damage to the clear coat,” said Lucas Brink owner of Brink of Perfection.

As the calls pile up and the dust continues to blow in, there is one simple trick that can help save your car.

“When the dust is coming, make sure your windows are up,” said Flores.

All three also mentioned that putting wax on your car, especially if it’s a dark color, can help ward off that blowing dust and prevent any scratches it might cause.