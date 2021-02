LUBBOCK, Texas — Nobody was injured after a mobile home burned in a fire Tuesday afternoon, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office told EverythingLubbock.com.

According to LCSO, the home was being remodeled and when the electricity was turned on, the fire started.

The fire took place at 18000 County Road 2210.

The mobile home is now considered a total loss, LCSO said.