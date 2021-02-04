Mobile vaccine teams headed to West Texas, Motley County

LAKEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – A flu vaccine syringe rests on a table at a free flu vaccination clinic held at a local library on October 14, 2020 in Lakewood, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MOTLEY COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced five counties in Texas, including Motley County to the northeast of Lubbock, would be receiving vaccines via mobile vaccine teams.

Governor Abbott said in a press release, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) would be deploying State Mobile Vaccination Teams in partnership with the Texas Military Department (TMD) to five underserved counties in Texas.

In addition to Motley, the press release said those underserved counties were Glasscock, Kenedy, Terrell and McMullen counties.

The press release said SMVT’s deployed last week as part of the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program in other Texas counties vaccinated over 550 people.