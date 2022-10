LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around noon on the flyover from South Loop 289 to Interstate 27.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The freeway flyover was shut down while crews worked to clear the crash scene.

This is developing story, so please check back for updates.