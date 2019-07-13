Moderate injuries reported following 2-vehicle crash in Idalou Saturday afternoon

IDALOU, Texas – A two-vehicle crash in Idalou Saturday afternoon sent two people to the hospital in Lubbock.

The accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 900 block of U.S. Highways 62/82 in the westbound lanes.

The Idalou Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com an SUV and a motorcycle collided in the westbound lanes of the highway.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the SUV were transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The Idalou Police Department said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.