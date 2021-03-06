Moderate injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock early Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Loop 289.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported the crash occurred at the Spur 327 and Slide Road exit on West Loop 289.

The photographer also reported the crash involved a passenger car and a pickup truck.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

LPD said no other life-threating injuries were reported.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.



