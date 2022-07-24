LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash was reported just before 2:55 a.m. in the area of 48th Street and Avenue D.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

