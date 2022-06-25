LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a traffic crash in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon that injured one person.

The crash occurred just before 1:00 p.m. on the South Loop 289 eastbound overpass over Quaker Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one individual suffered moderate injuries.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash.



EverythingLubbock.com tower camera video showed horses being removed from a crashed trailer at the scene.

The horses were then loaded into two other trailers that later arrived on scene.

Traffic along eastbound South Loop 289 was detoured for a time along the frontage road while crews worked to clear the scene.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information. Please check back for updates.