LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a crash late Sunday morning in South Lubbock.



The crash was reported around 11:40 a.m. at South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue.

The crash occurred on the westbound bridge over Quaker Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries.

Westbound traffic was diverted for a time at the Quaker Avenue exit onto the frontage road, which caused some congestion.



South Loop 289 had reopened to traffic around 12:20 p.m.



EverythingLubbock.com was working to additional information on the crash. Please check back for updates.