LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash Wednesday morning left one person with moderate injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash was in the 5400 block of Clovis Road involving what LPD said “looked like a semi.”

A photo by an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist on scene showed the front of an RV smashed in.

An “LBKAlert” said traffic was blocked off on Clovis Road for westbound traffic from Slide Road to Frankford Avenue until the crash was cleared.