Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial makes donation to SPFB in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial donates $1,000 to assist the South Plains Food Bank in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will provide over 3000 meals for families seeking food assistance in these unprecedented times.



The donation comes at a pivotal time for the food bank, according to South Plains Food Bank CEO, David Weaver. “In these very uncertain times, this gift will help make an impact on our neighbors who are and will be struggling for months to come.” says Weaver. “With needs increasing and changing daily we are all attempting to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial has stepped up as new partner to help End Hunger, Give Hope & Enrich Lives.”



“This is just one of the ways we like to give back to the community in areas where it will directly impact the areas we serve.” says Richard Reinmund, financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal.



Modern Woodmen of America is a member-owned fraternal financial services organization. Together with more than 740,000 members, has helped provide financial security to families since 1883. Modern Woodmen members work together to identify local needs, volunteer and make an impact in communities nationwide.

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

