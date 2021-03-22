Mom arrested, accused of doing meth with baby girl nearby

LUBBOCK, Texas — Andrea Leann Luna, 30, of Lubbock was arrested Friday for abandonment or endangering a child.

Children’s Protective Services asked Lubbock Police to investigate in January 2019. Luna already had three children in CPS custody. Luna failed a drug screening and admitted to using methamphetamine.

CPS court records said Luna admitted “to using methamphetamine twice in the past month while acting as the primary caregiver for [a] 4-month-old [little girl] …”

When police talked to Luna she admitted she “smokes meth” with her little girl in the house but not in the same room. In the criminal case, court records said the baby girl tested positive for meth and marijuana.

Luna remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday. Her bond was not yet listed.