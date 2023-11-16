LUBBOCK, Texas — Seagraves mom Kendra Sellers, who lost her son, Case Clark, 22, of Lubbock, after a drunk driving-related crash in 2021, asked drivers to think of her son before they get behind the wheel after drinking.

The Texas Department of Transportation launched its new “Drive Sober. No Regrets” holiday drunk driving prevention campaign on Thursday. Sellers was at the center of the campaign.

Clark was riding his motorcycle in Hockley County on Highway 62/82 on March 11 when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Paul Pinkston, 76 at the time. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. Pinkston was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Sellers said her son was “robbed” of his future.

“The man that killed my son had over 40 years of alcohol related offenses, including multiple DUIs as he was driving on the wrong side of a four-lane divided highway and hit my son head on, killing him instantly,” Sellers said in the TxDOT campaign.

TxDOT said started December 2022, 108 people were killed and 229 were seriously injured in just 32 days due to alcohol-related crashes.

Drinking and driving is a choice, Sellers said.

“You have options. you have rideshare services, call a taxi, call a family member, call a friend or stay put,” Sellers said.

Sellers said her son was an all-state football player back in his high school days. He attended South Plains College and Seoul Ross State University. She described Clark as a loving son, brother and uncle to two girls. Sellers said her son had a “way of drawing people into his personality.” She said everyone that knew him would call Clark their best friend.

TxDOT said there would be increased law enforcement looking for impaired drivers on Texas roads from December 16 through January 1.