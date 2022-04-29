LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided information on the report of a juvenile with a gun Friday morning near O.L. Slaton Middle School.

LPD said, “Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a mother was dropping off her 15-year-old son at the school around 9:00 a.m.”

The mom then noticed he had a gun, LPD said. “The juvenile never made it inside the building and no threat was made to the school or anyone inside the school.”

The 15-year-old ran off, but police along with officers from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department and the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force found him.

“The juvenile was located in the 3300 block of Avenue P just before 10:00 a.m. and was taken into custody,” LPD said. “We want to reiterate no threat was made to O.L. Slaton or anyone inside the building. The school was placed on a lock-out for a total of eight minutes. Any additional information about the lock-out will need to be directed to Lubbock ISD.”

