LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal Monday for the production of child pornography. As part of the plea, he admitted to sexually abusing a girl from the age of 10.

Leonel Vela III, 32, admitted to engaging in sexually explicit conduct from November 2018 until November 2020.

According to court records, in November 2020, the mother of a 12-year-old girl discovered Vela engaging in sexual activity with her. The records went on to say that Vela left the residence, and the girl was taken to the hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Interviews with the girl revealed Vela had sexually abused her since she was 10 years old, and according to court documents, Vela admitted to producing child pornography of the minor when she was 10 and 11 years old.

Vela’s plea deal, if approved by a judge, could include spending a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and restitution to the victims or the community. Sentencing will be at a later date.