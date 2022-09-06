LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash that occurred on US Highway 62/82 east of Lorenzo on Monday turned fatal, a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

William Reese Brunt Jr., 71, of Fairfield, Texas died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to DPS.

A vehicle was traveling east on US 62/82, when it hit Brunt’s vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the road facing eastbound.

An initial DPS report Monday said three people had been injured in the crash, two of which were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.