LUBBOCK, Texas — Police were called out Monday evening to a crash near County Road 6900 and east of County Road 1200.

The crash involved just a motorcycle, according to the Department of Public Safety. The rider of the motorcycle was going eastbound on County Road 6900 and lost control of the vehicle.

The rider was transported to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS.

This is a developing article. Please check back for updates.