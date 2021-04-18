Monday, first day of early voting in sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday is the first day to early vote (in person) on an ordinance that would make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.

For some local voters, the sanctuary city proposition will be the only matter on the ballot. The ordinance would make abortion illegal within the City of Lubbock. It reads as follows:

“The code of ordinances of the City of Lubbock shall be amended by enacting an ordinance outlawing abortion within the City of Lubbock, declaring Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn, making various provision and findings, providing for severability, repealing conflicting ordinances, and establishing an effective date.”

The city hired a legal firm to analyze the ordinance and found it would not be enforceable. Nevertheless, it had enough signatures during a petition drive to become a ballot proposition.

In addition to the sanctuary city ordinance, residents living within Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s boundaries will be able to vote on a $420 million bond proposal that was approved in February.

“The proposal includes a second high school campus, third middle school campus, sixth elementary school campus, and a number of renovation projects at existing campuses. Also included in the package are HVAC and roofing improvements and athletic additions to existing campuses,” a press release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD said.

In-person voting will go through April 27. Citizens have until Tuesday to apply for a ballot by mail. May 1 is the last day to submit a mail-in ballot.