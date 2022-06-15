LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Montelongo Pool, located in Rodgers Park at Bates Street and North Gary Avenue, will remain closed the remainder of the summer season for necessary repairs. During preseason opening procedures, crews discovered a leak in the water balance tank, which is an essential filtration component to keep the pool water level constant. During initial repairs, the contractor discovered more issues that need immediate attention. Repairing these will take significant time, so Montelongo Pool will remain closed the remainder of the pool season.

The three other City operated swimming pools including Clapp Pool, Mae Simmons Pool and Maxey Pool are all currently open Tuesday – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information regarding days and hours of operation, please visit the Parks and Recreation website at playlubbock.com.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)