Monterey High School student gets accepted to West Point

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock’s own Monterey High School senior Trent White was accepted into West Point; one of the most elite military academies in the country. He’s heading off to the ‘Big Apple’ after floating several other offers.

White was raised in Texas, spending most of his adolescence in Austin and Houston before making Lubbock his home. The son of a pastor and raised by a loving family, White’s offer from an institution with a 12 percent acceptance rate comes as no surprise to those who know him.

White’s application included a recommendation letter written by United States Representative Jodey Arrington.

“The qualities and character that make for outstanding leaders in our country and in particular in our military are off the charts with this young man,” Arrington said. “Anyone that’s met him and spent any amount of time with him, walks away with that impression.”

White had his fair pick of offers; colleges across the country competed to recruit him for months, but his decision came down to following his heart.

“I wanted to go to West Point first and foremost.. I felt like God provided this accomplishment and opportunity for me,” White said, “and also for my family and that’s where my mom wanted to go before she passed.”

Mrs. White who is Lovingly referred to as ‘Lady Thai’ passed away from COVID in September, but her legacy lives on through the love she left behind.

“He’s got a great dad, but there is no doubt that Miss White,” Arrington said, ”she made an indelible mark on her children that I know comes through, not just in his drive on the football field and in his discipline, but in his heart for people, and for God. He’s all the better of a man because of Lady Thai.”

White said his faith and family has brought him this far and attributes his success to those who have cheered him on from the sidelines. White also shared that his mother’s legacy will continue to inspire him every step of the way.

“I’m really grateful, you know, having her in my life,” White said. “I miss her a lot. But life continues on, and just everything I do from now on goes for her.”