Monterey HS administration says student in threatening social media post identified, appropriate action taken

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Monterey High School Principal Jack Purkeypile said school administrators were aware of a viral social media post threatening the campus and had taken appropriate action.

Purkeypile said the student who reportedly created the post was identified and Lubbock ISD police, as well as administrators, conducted a thorough investigation.

An earlier post alerting “Monterey parents/students” with a screenshot was shared around Facebook Wednesday afternoon. The screenshot was a Snapchat selfie from a male student with the caption “Come friday I have a big plan for this school and I’ma go out with a big bang.”

The following is an email sent from Monterey High School Principal Jack Purkeypile to student’s families.

Earlier today, administrators were made aware of a social media post by a student that could be interpreted as a threat against the campus. The student who reportedly created the post was identified and administrators and Lubbock ISD police conducted a thorough investigation. Appropriate action was taken with the student. We encourage parents and guardians to talk to your student about importance of telling an adult if they see something, or something is said or sent to them that could be perceived as a threat. We also remind you about the severity of consequences that will be taken against anyone who makes such a threat. We regard the safety and security of students our highest priority.