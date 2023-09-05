LUBBOCK, Texas – It has been one year since Monterey High School’s Zaidyn Ward collapsed on the field after a football game against Abilene Wylie. His heart stopped, but thankfully, an athletic trainer was ready and able to come to the rescue.

“Luckily, I just followed my instincts,” said Lacey Mae Steele, an athletic trainer for Lubbock Independent School District (LISD). “I had the AED right next to me, and we were able to safely get CPR going, and everything just worked out. Once Zaidyn came around and started breathing, it was just one of the biggest reliefs of my life.”

Steele shocked Zaidyn’s heart twice, but he started seizing and was rushed to the hospital. Zaidyn said he’s forever grateful to Steele for her life-saving efforts.

“If she wasn’t there, I don’t know if I would’ve been alive,” Zaidyn said.

Zaidyn’s grandma, Judy Combs, said sudden cardiac arrest happens more frequently than people think. Because of that, she recommends learning the ins and outs of CPR and how to use an AED.

“Thinking back to him [Zaidyn], had he come home that night, he wouldn’t be here,” Judy said. “It breaks me down in tears when I think about it. It can happen anywhere.”

Zaidyn was diagnosed with left main coronary artery stenosis. Since then, he’s had intense procedures including an angiogram and open-heart surgery.

Zaidyn said he’s come a long way in 365 days.

“There was one point in time I couldn’t even walk or run,” Zaidyn said. “Now that I can run, walk, talk, I’m getting closer to getting back to my normal life.”

Judy said Zaidyn still has a long way to go on his path to recovery.

“Everything is ticking along like it should,” Judy said. “There’ve been some days where he’s felt cold, tired, and had low vitamin D. He must take his medications every day. We’re not trying to go through this again. As far as the future is concerned, it’s just not over.”

Zaidyn currently has an implantable defibrillator on his left side called a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICD). According to the Cleveland Clinic, the device can help prevent sudden cardiac death in people with abnormally fast heart rhythms.

“He’s ready to get the machine out of him, but we know that’s not gonna happen any time soon,” said Cassandra Combs, Zaidyn’s mother. “He’s been doing good.”

For now, there are no more surgeries on Zaidyn’s docket. He will continue to have routine checkups with his cardiologist.

He’s back at school full-time for his sophomore year at Monterey, and he has special accommodations to make sure he stays safe.

His future playing sports remains uncertain, but Zaidyn said he’s ready to tackle whatever comes his way.

