LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said it will test the Outdoor Warning System on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The test will be a three-minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens. The city said it will only be a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.

If the National Weather Service forecasts a ten percent chance or greater of a thunderstorm on Friday, the test will be canceled and will not be rescheduled.

For more information, visit the website here.