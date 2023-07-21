Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 21, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — McLayne Hall, 28, and Cotton Nicole Newbrough, 24, were arrested and accused of injuring a 10-month-old baby girl, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Hall and Newbrough were taken into custody on Thursday in the 10000 block of Vernon Avenue, online jail records showed.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department said officers were called to Covenant Children’s Hospital in October of 2022 for an assault. Officers arrived to find the 10-month-old intubated on a hospital bed. According to court records, police were told the baby had “sustained various injuries.”

Cotton Nicole Newbrough (left) and McLayne Hall (right) (Booking images: Lubbock County Detention Center)

The police report documented bruising to the baby’s eye, back, hips and shoulders. The report stated, “[The officer] observed a small cut or scratch on the inside of her right ear.”

According to a police report, Newbrough is the child’s biological mother. Court records said Hall is not the biological father but was in a relationship with Newbrough.

Online jail records showed Newbrough was charged with injuring a child. As of Friday, she remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. Hall was charged with injuring a child and aggravated assault of a household member. He remained at LCDC on a combined $500,000 bond as of Friday.