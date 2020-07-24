More active cases of COVID-19 in the Lubbock County Detention Center compared with mid-July

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Detention Center reported 62 inmates with active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. LCDC reports coronavirus data to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards which in turn makes the information available to the public.

Comparing Thursday with July 15, LCDC reported 42 inmates with active cases to TCJS. As of Thursday, LCDC had 11 inmates with test results still pending (compared to 12 on July 15).

LCDC reported 27 inmates quarantined or isolated as compared with July 15 when that same category was 168 inmates.

The number of jail correction officers with positive test results remained at two, and the number of officers with pending test results remained at 5.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 (or even suspected from COVID-19) remained at zero.

The City of Lubbock Health Department, reporting on behalf of the city and Lubbock County, reported a total of 68 deaths and 4,880 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.