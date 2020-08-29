More COVID-19 cases, exposures reported within LISD during second week of classes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Additional COVID-19 cases and exposures were reported during the second week of classes at multiple Lubbock Independent School campuses.

Below is a list of the Lubbock ISD campuses with reported exposures and the days parents were notified by the district:

Tuesday Parsons Elementary School Roberts Elementary School

Wednesday Wolffarth Elementary School Mackenzie Middle School Cavazos Middle School Coronado High School

Thursday Bean Elementary School

Friday Alderson Elementary School Bayless Elementary School Lubbock High School Coronado High School



You can visit the Lubbock ISD COVID-19 resource page by clicking here.

Starting on Tuesday, September 1, all public schools in the state will be required to report all of their coronavirus cases to the Texas Education Agency.

TEA will then make that information available to the public.

[Related Content: Update: Lubbock ISD reports COVID-19 exposures at nine campuses]

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains