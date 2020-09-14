More COVID-19 cases reported at Texas Tech Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Additional cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reporting on Monday by Texas Tech University.

In the latest update, 189 total new cases (173 students and 16 employees) were reported.

The university also reported an additional 154 recoveries (144 students and 10 employees).

As of Monday, there were 1280 total confirmed cases (1152 students and 128 employees), 819 recoveries (734 students and 85 employees) and no deaths.

