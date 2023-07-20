LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department said an officer was placed on leave after video depicted him dragging a woman through the park at 2401 Avenue Q. The video was displayed publicly on the Lubbock County Mugshots Facebook page.

After LPD released a statement, EverythingLubbock.com was able to acquire additional information in a police report. It said police were called Wednesday morning for “in regard to a person acting suspiciously.”

Police identified the woman as Mary Ramirez. Her online jail booking sheet listed her age as 48 and her charges as Public Intoxication and Resist Arrest Search or Transport.

“When I arrived at the location, I saw [Ramirez] rolling in the grass in the park,” the officer wrote in his police report. Neither the press release nor the police report identified the officer by name.

Image from screen capture of video on Lubbock County Mugshots Facebook page

The LPD press release said. “The video, which shows Ramirez in handcuffs, also shows the officer pulling her by the hands and arms to his patrol vehicle.”

“[Ramirez] ignored me, tried to crawl away from me, and refused to answer any questions regarding her behavior,” the police report said.

The officer then wrote the following paragraph:

“[Ramirez] was intoxicated on some type of stimulant, and was almost frantic with her movements, and she appeared to be homeless and had almost no clothes on her body. I believed her to be a danger to herself, unable to defend herself, and with no option before me, I placed her under arrest. She tried to fight, kicking me as she was lying on her back, and pulling away as I tried to handcuff her. Then she refused to walk to my patrol vehicle, so I pulled her in the soft grass to my patrol vehicle, and when I opened the rear door of the vehicle, she barrel-rolled down the hill, refusing to get into my vehicle and I had to drag her back to the vehicle again. Finally, as I was dragging her, her pants came off so she was embarrassed enough to get into my patrol vehicle, where she put her clothes back on.”

She was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center without further incident. The police report also said she “kept falling asleep” during the jail booking process.

“The Lubbock Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is currently investigating the video and the circumstances surrounding the arrest to determine if there were any policy

Violations,” the LPD statement said. “The officer was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning.”

The LPD press release also said neither Ramirez nor the officer suffered injuries.