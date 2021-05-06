More former Reagor Dykes employees learn their fates: prison time

LUBBOCK and AMARILLO, Texas — Two former employees of Lubbock-based Reagor-Dykes Auto Group were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.

Elaina Marie Cabral, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison. She must voluntarily surrender and begin her sentence on June 21. Cabral pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Whitney Erin Maldonado, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Mitsubishi store in Lubbock, was also sentenced to 27 months and must also surrender on June 21. Maldonado previously pleaded guilty also to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A total of 15 former employees pleaded guilty. Many of them have been sentenced. Bart Reagor was indicted for two counts of bank fraud and one count of making false statements. He had denied the accusations.

The Reagor Dykes Auto Group filed for bankruptcy in August 2018 after Ford Motor Credit Company came forward with accusations of fraud and default.

The criminal cases were investigated by the FBI office in Amarillo. The criminal cases have all been prosecuted in the Amarillo division of the federal court system.