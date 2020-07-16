More inmates have COVID-19 according to latest report provided to state regulators

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Detention Center provided an update to state officials on Wednesday concerning the number of staffers and inmates with COVID-19.

LCDC reported 42 inmates as of Wednesday who have active cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus. Twelve inmates had test results still pending and 168 were described as “quarantined/isolated.” Two detention officers had active cases as of Wednesday while five others were quarantined pending the results of testing.

As of July 10, 28 tested positive. The first confirmed case of COVID in the detention center was reported on July 1.

As of July 10, there were roughly 1300 total inmates in the detention center.