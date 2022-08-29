LUBBOCK, Texas — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains beginning Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Southwestern Lubbock County from 6:18 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Locations impacted included Lubbock, Wolfforth, Reese Center, Smyer and Ropesville.
A few storms could be strong to severe, with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts. However, small hail will be possible with the strongest storms. Locally heavy rainfall could produce flooding in some locations.
The Storm Prediction Center has all South Plains and the Rolling Plains is under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.
