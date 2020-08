LUBBOCK, Texas — More than 1,000 customers lost power Sunday after an electric pole was hit on 70th Street and Avenue U.

Crews were on scene to fix the pole and had to take down the circuit for a short period of time, according to LP&L spokesperson Matt Rose.

The outage is expected to last 15 to 20 minutes. Below is a map of the customers who are affected.

KLBK and KAMC could be among those affected by the outage.