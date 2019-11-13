More than 15 ‘Host Families’ are needed for foreign exchange students

LUBBOCK, Texas — More than a dozen families are needed in January to host foreign exchange students that come from all around the world. If the organization is unable to find local homes, the students will have to be relocated to other cities in the country.

“It’s honestly the best way to learn about different cultures,” said Mindy Yarbrough, with Greenheart Exchange Program. “They bring so much to the table, and it’s something they can only experience once in a lifetime.”

Families, such as the Pennington family, have hosted two different exchange students in the past year. They have included their most recent one, Benedetta from Italy, in their official family photos and consider her presence a blessing.

“As soon as we met her, we just knew it was going to be a very good fit, and in all ways she really is our second family,” said Nicole Pennington, host mom. “Of course there are going to be a few challenges, but there will also be incredible moments with them that I hope others will also get to experience.

If you would like to sign up to be a host family for one of the 15 children that still need a home – you can find more information HERE.