LUBBOCK, Texas — Jaylon Cooper, 26, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft after being accused of scamming a Lubbock man in November. The victim learned money from his savings account was moved into an account that wasn’t his, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

On November 18, Cooper contacted the victim and said he was from Alliance, the victim’s bank, according to court records. Cooper told the victim there was unusual activity on his bank account and requested him to change his password while on the phone with Cooper.

The report said the victim complied with Cooper and followed the steps to reset his password through his phone. Cooper sent the victim a temporary password through his email when the verification code was confirmed.

After the password was reset, Cooper told the victim to go to Alliance on Monday to get a new card and reset his account, the report said. When the victim went to Alliance the following Monday, he was told by a bank employee that the money from his savings went to Cooper’s account.

The victim learned from the bank employee that Cooper was added as another account holder and the money had already been moved out of the account, the report said.

The report said Cooper used an alias on the phone with the victim that day.

Online jail records said Cooper stole between $150,000 and $300,000 from the victim.

Cooper was not found at the time of the incident, but as of Wednesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

After the incident occurred, Alliance warned customers of impersonator scams in West Texas. You can view the full post here.