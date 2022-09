LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said it was a false alarm when the outage map on its website said more than 2,000 homes or businesses lost power Friday morning.

A spokesman for LP&L said there was work behind the scenes that triggered the public map to indicate an outage when in fact no customers lost power.

It started at 11:04 a.m. according to the map and was cleared up about 11:45 a.m. LP&L provided an explanation to EverythingLubbock.com a half hour later.