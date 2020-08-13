More than 26K students enrolled for Lubbock ISD

LUBBOCK, Texas– During a workshop on Thursday, Lubbock ISD talked about the latest numbers of students enrolled for face-to-face interaction and virtual learning.

The total numbers by Thursday for Lubbock ISD enrollment were at 26,717 and 7,485 enrolled for virtual learning, according to numbers released by Lubbock ISD.

Below are the numbers broken down by elementary, middle school and high schools percentages for virtual enrollment.

Virtual Students by School:

  • Elementary – 26%
  • Middle School – 30%
  • High School – 29%

There are 127 teachers at Lubbock ISD dedicated strictly to teaching virtual classes, according to the district.

  • Elementary – 88
  • Middle School – 23
  • High School – 16

