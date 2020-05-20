More than 35% of Lubbock foster children are placed out of the region

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock foster agencies are experiencing a shortage in foster parents in the area.

Angela Nowell, a senior administrator at Texas Family Initiative, said there has been a great need for foster parents in Lubbock for some time.

In fact, according to the Texas Department of Family Services, more than half of foster children from Lubbock are placed out of the county. More than a third are sent to out-of-area to places such as Dallas and Houston.

Nowell said due to the pandemic, the need for foster parents could get worse.

“You’re going to see domestic violence increase, you’re going to see abuse and neglect go up,” she said. “The requirements that we stay at home right now mean that the children who are observed by teachers, therapists, doctors and all of those things aren’t being observed by anyone.”

Christie Kirby and her husband Benjamin decided to adopt after having fertility issues. They have one biological child and one foster child and said they love being foster parents.

“She’s the biggest blessing that we could have ever asked for,” said Christie. “We absolutely love her like she would be our own.”

Nowell said becoming a foster parent does not require someone to be rich or fancy and that the process is simple.

“You have to be stable. You don’t have to be married, you can even be cohabitating,” she said. “You have to have the ability to pay your own bills. You have to be able to pass a background check and intensive trainings and be a safe person.”

CLICK HERE to find information on becoming a foster parent.