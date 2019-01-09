More than 4,000 homes or businesses lost power in Central Lubbock Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas - According to the Lubbock Power and Light outage map, more than 4,000 homes or businesses lost power. Police began dispatching officers to various intersections in Central Lubbock starting at about 1:15 pm Wednesday.
EverythingLubbock.com has reached out to LP&L for more information.
CLICK HERE to zoom in on the image of the outage map. CLICK HERE to see updates on the outage map.
UPDATE: At about 1:30, police officers began reporting that traffic lights were coming back online.
