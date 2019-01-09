Local News

More than 4,000 homes or businesses lost power in Central Lubbock Wednesday

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 01:23 PM CST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 01:37 PM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas - According to the Lubbock Power and Light outage map, more than 4,000 homes or businesses lost power.  Police began dispatching officers to various intersections in Central Lubbock starting at about 1:15 pm Wednesday.

UPDATE: At about 1:30, police officers began reporting that traffic lights were coming back online. 

